RIGGINS — Easter Sunrise Service, sponsored by the Salmon River Ministerial Alliance, will be held Sunday, April 9, at the SRHS football field at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast will be held at the Salmon River Community Church following the service, with regular church at 11 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

