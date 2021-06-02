CLEARWATER — The Friends of Elk City Wagon Road will meet on Saturday, June 5, at the Clearwater Grange Hall. The meeting is at 11 a.m., followed by a pot luck lunch. The Wagon Road Museum will also be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The museum tells the story of the old wagon road that ran to Elk City hauling supplies.

Anyone is welcome to join this committee which has numerous activities during spring and summer. Upcoming is a raffle on two pistols and a handmade quilt. Wagon Road Days this year is July 17-18, in Clearwater, with a guided trip over the old Wagon Road to Elk City.

