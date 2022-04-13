CLEARWATER — Save the date: Clearwater Road Cleanup Day has been set for April 23. Meet at the Grange Hall at 9 a.m. Garbage bags will be provided; wear appropriate clothes and bring water. Coffee will be available at 8:30 a.m. For questions, call Linda Winters at 208-926 4606.

