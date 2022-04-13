CLEARWATER — Save the date: Clearwater Road Cleanup Day has been set for April 23. Meet at the Grange Hall at 9 a.m. Garbage bags will be provided; wear appropriate clothes and bring water. Coffee will be available at 8:30 a.m. For questions, call Linda Winters at 208-926 4606.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.