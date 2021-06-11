Ed Humphreys, GOP candidate for Idaho Governor, will speak in Grangeville and Coeur d’Alene next week.

Humphreys will speak on Tuesday, June 15, to the Idaho County Republican Central Committee at 6 p.m. at the Super 8 Motel, located at 801 West South 1st, Grangeville. He also has a speaking event schedule on Thursday, June 17, at the Altar Church, 901 East Best Avenue, in Coeur d’Alene at 7 p.m.

Both events are open to the public. Visit edforidaho.com for information about Ed Humphreys and his campaign.

