CORVALLIS, Ore. – Emma Edwards, a graduate of Grangeville High School, earned a spot on the Scholastic Honor Roll Fall 2022 at Oregon State University. She is a sophomore majoring in anthropology. She is the daughter of Kelcey Edwards and Angie Edwards.
A total of 12,220 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work.
