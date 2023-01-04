CORVALLIS, Ore. – Emma Edwards, a graduate of Grangeville High School, earned a spot on the Scholastic Honor Roll Fall 2022 at Oregon State University. She is a sophomore majoring in anthropology. She is the daughter of Kelcey Edwards and Angie Edwards.

A total of 12,220 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work.

