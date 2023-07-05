CORVALLIS, Ore. — A Grangeville local, Emma Edwards, was on the recently announced list of students who made the honor roll for Spring 2023 at Oregon State University (OSU). To be on OSU’s honor roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of coursework. Edwards is a junior and is studying anthropology.

