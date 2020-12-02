KAMIAH —The Emergency Feeding Outreach (EFO) will again serve struggling families in the Clearwater Valley this Christmas.
Applications are available at Inland Cellular office at 419 Main Street, Kamiah. Call Tina at 208-935-2593 or 208-935-2594. Applications can be dropped off at Community Action at 615 47th Street in Kamiah, or at the EFO Pantry on 7th and Hill streets, Kamiah, between 9-11:45 a.m. on Tuesday or Friday.
