GRANGEVILLE — The Elks Burger night is this Friday, Jan. 27. Proceeds are designated to the Triple Bar Team Royalty. Fresh ground 1/3 pound burgers, along with hand cut fries, are on the menu. The public is invited to attend. Doors open at 5 p.m., with food service to start at 5:30 p.m.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments