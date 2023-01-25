GRANGEVILLE — The Elks Burger night is this Friday, Jan. 27. Proceeds are designated to the Triple Bar Team Royalty. Fresh ground 1/3 pound burgers, along with hand cut fries, are on the menu. The public is invited to attend. Doors open at 5 p.m., with food service to start at 5:30 p.m.
