GRANGEVILLE — The Elks will be having its Burger Night Friday, July 30. The group getting the net proceeds of food sales will be the Grangeville Farmers’ Market children’s program, Grub Club. Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner service starts at 5:30 p.m. with fresh ground beef burgers, hand cut fries and salad on the menu. The public is welcome.

