ELK CITY — Two Elk City youth have very good eyes, and they proved it recently at a state archery event.
Logan Geyer placed first and Annaleigh Cook placed second in their junior age division for compound bows at the Idaho 4-H State Shooting Sports Contest in Caldwell recently. They are both from the Elk City 4-H Club, where Sheena and Adam Geyer, Logan’s parents, are the archery leaders and Heather Kestner, Annaleigh’s mother, is the organizational leader.
Kestner has been the Elk City 4-H Club leader since 2020.
“I restarted the group here, but had never had any experience previously with 4-H,” she said. “I just wanted the kids to have something to do.”
The Geyers joined in to help.
“I had been doing archery off and on through the years between babies and toddlers, most recently attending a horseback archery clinic, learning to use a recurve and the art of instinctive shooting,” explained Sheena. Her husband, Adam, is also a certified archery instructor and has been shooting for many years for sport and hunting purposes.
She said as a family they have attended 3D archery shoots for fun and their three boys began to shoot early on.
“I had never participated in 4-H as a kid and knew nothing about it, but when we moved here to Elk City two years ago, the club was looking for members and the boys were interested in joining when they heard archery was an option,” Sheena said. “We ended up having four kids wanting to do archery as a project and no certified leader to take it on.”
She explained 4-H shooting sports are a little more rigorous than regular projects and require a certain amount of training to be a project leader. Project leaders must attend a state training and certification in each discipline that they’ll be instructing.
“My husband and I both went down to Caldwell to get certified in archery and pistol last year,” she said. “This year we wanted to expand options, so we went to Jerome, and both became certified in hunting and rifle, as well.”
After battling weather during their first year of archery, they made the decision to set up an indoor range.
“With generous donations from the community, we were able to make that happen and began using it this year. For us here in Elk City, that was an essential part of getting the kids ready for spring competitions,” Sheena said.
This year their numbers moved up to six kids in 4-H archery.
“They’re all very talented archers, and each of them attended at least one area 3D shoot. We decided to go to the State 4-H Shooting Sports Contest with the two who were able to attend. Both had shot at and won in multiple 3D shoots, so they were used to the competitive aspect, but neither had shot FITA or Field which are the two courses used in the state shoot. They were very nervous but did such an awesome job! They’re both extremely hard workers and put a lot of time into this achievement,” Sheena said of Logan and Annaleigh.
“I’m so proud of all my archery kids, they have all persevered this year with a sometimes very frustrating sport. They all know that some days we’re right on target and some days we completely miss and have each other to help figure it out,” she added. “The experience for the kids was great, it was all of our first time. They did a FITA shoot first, then a field shoot. It was a little different for both kids as they do 3D archery shoots here locally. Obviously, it didn’t faze them at all since they both placed. In 4-H anyone can compete at the state level if they send in their application.”
“I liked that I got to shoot at distances I never had before [30 meters],” Annaleigh said. “It was a challenge at first converting yards to meters, and also getting to do the field targets instead of 3D targets.”
