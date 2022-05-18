ELK CITY ­— The Elk City Area Alliance elected new officers at its annual meeting in April. The new president will be Jon Menough with Robert Taylor serving as vice-president and Mike Edmondson as secretary and treasurer.

Committee chairs will be Debbie Taylor, airport and community hall; Greg Coon will oversee the park and serve on the Elk City Days Committee; Jamie Edmondson will serve as chair of the grants and historical committee and oversee the clinic; and Patricia Menough will serve as the public relations chair.

The Elk City Area Alliance is a community organization that oversees the airport, park, medical clinic, Gold Point Mine and the community hall and holds these properties for the community of Elk City. Membership is open to all persons living in the Elk City area.

