ELK CITY — The Elk City Baptist Church will hold a Candlelight Communion Service on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5:30 p.m. On Christmas Day, there will be a Christmas worship service at 11 a.m. For information contact Pastor Tom Moore at 208-842-2276.

