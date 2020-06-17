ELK CITY -- Barring another state shutdown due to COVID-19, Elk City Days will occur this summer. Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8, will be a weekend of activities in Elk City featuring traditional events including the kiddies parade, the main parade, VFW logging events and sawdust scramble, VFW auxiliary breakfast, and Sew Help Me Quilter's quilt show, as well as other activities are planned. Stay tuned for updates and mark the date on your calendar. The next planning meeting is set for Tuesday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m., at the VFW. Everyone welcome!
Most Popular
Articles
- County deputy stops savage battery of woman, Grangeville man charged with intent to commit murder
- MVSD declares financial emergency
- Search continues for Kooskia woman missing since crash into Clearwater River
- Fourth of July fireworks display will aim to please
- Who was first citizen to settle in Mt. Idaho?
- Gifts from the hands and the heart: Eighth-grade-student handcrafts quilts for GEMS teachers
- ISP investigating Sunday crash that claimed life of Craigmont man
- Gunner Chandler : Days are spent playing with friends, brothers
- Clearwater Valley News: Kooskia Farmers’ Market has variety of vendors; open again June 11
- Charlie D. Bentz, 23, Craigmont
Images
Videos
Featured Advertisers
Bulletin
Latest News
- ISP investigating Sunday crash that claimed life of Craigmont man
- Idaho County spring show draws in county kids
- MVSD declares financial emergency
- ‘Grueling’ process to get ballots counted; county looking into machines for November
- Syringa loses more than $800k in revenue due to COVID; stimulus money helps
- More details available on Return to Work bonuses, Idaho’s conservative approach to strengthening workforce, continuing strong economic rebound, saving taxpayer dollars
- Don Ebert appointed to Fish and Game Commission
- Labor Department makes progress on paying backlog of unemployment claims
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 18
-
Jun 19
-
Jun 20
-
Jun 20
-
Jun 22
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 24
-
Jun 26
-
Jun 30
-
Jul 1
-
Jul 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.