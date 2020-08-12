ELK CITY – The Elk City-Dixie Sew Help Me Quilt Club held its annual show during Elk City Days Aug. 8 and 9. Results are as follows:
Best of Show - Tie between Donna Beeler for Moose Friendship and Nelda Horn for Friendship
Pieced-Machine Quilted: 1st place also a tie between Donna Beeler for Moose Friendship and Nelda Horn for Friendship; 2nd place Sharon Ollenberger for Majestic Beauty; 3rd place Linda Purnell for Hummingbirds; 4th place tie between Nelda Horn for Turning Twenty and Carol Moore for Rose Garden
Hand-tied or Hand Quilted: 1st place Donna Beeler for Mountain Jewel; 2nd place Sharon Ollenberger for Tie Tied.
Heirloom or Vintage: 1st place Nelda Horn for Double Wedding Ring; 2nd place Donna Beeler for Aunt Cora's Fans.
Wall Hangings and Small Items: 1st place Nelda Horn for Bargello; 2nd place a tie Carol Moore for Spring Hummers and Sharon Ollenberger for Pillowcases; 3rd place Sharon Ollenberger for Chicken Run; 4th place to Kaylee Squires for Happy Pumpkins
In Progress: 1st place Kaylee Squires for Imperfect Mountains; 2nd place Linda Purnell for Farmgirl Vintage II; 3rd place Donna Beeler for Kalispell; 4th place Kathy Coon for Michealla's Tablerunner.
Holiday: 1st place Frosty Chick; 2nd place [all Donna Beeler] Christmas Moose; 3rd place Moose on the Loose.
Club Challenge: 1st place Linda Purnell for Idaho; 2nd place Donna Beeler for Moon Light Search; 3rd place Carol Moore for Peek-a-boo; 4th place Sharon Ollenberger for Home Tweet Home.
Due to COVID-19 and not being able to be out selling tickets, the winning ticket for the raffle quilt "On the Prowl" will be drawn at the Elk City Veterans Day Dinner on Nov. 11 at VFW Post 8311.
