ELK CITY — What do you do in the dead of winter when the temperatures dip low and there’s snow on the ground? Well, one thing is to read.
Books can take you places you dream of, teach you things you didn’t know or just entertain you. With this in mind, The Friends of the Elk City Library (FECL) and REACH Club hosted “Reading Under the Stars” for Elk City kids Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the school. This was a family involvement activity for REACH attended by students with their families, and included eating pizza with brownies for dessert provided by REACH. After dinner, groups picked out books and settled in to read together. Many community members were readers and attended and read with students.
At the same time, FECL held a book sale open to the community. Books, VHS tapes and a few CDs were available for sale very reasonably priced. Items for sale were from donations and items removed from our library shelves. All proceeds benefit the community library.
Both REACH and FECL would like to thank all who read with kids, helped with the event, brought their families, bought books, and supported us.
Contributed by Sue Phillips, Elk City
