ELK CITY — For those of you new to town, or even for us “old-timers,” I thought I would tell you the history and development of various things around town – the medical clinic, the airport, the Elk City Park and community restrooms, the community hall, etc.
In 1995, the Elk City Area Alliance (ECAA) — previously known as the Booster Club formed in the 1960s — sponsored a town meeting to come up with a Community Action Plan. There was a large turnout and involvement of townsfolk. The people were asked what they felt were services/venues that were needed in Elk City. We had large sheets of paper we could write down all the ideas that came forward (I still have those). The number one need identified was a medical presence. More than 120 people voted in favor with less than 10 no votes.
Since the ECAA was a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, they took the lead in the financial end as well as building the physical structure. The ECAA was able to obtain a Department of Commerce grant for the architectural plans. Next, came a grant from the Steel-Reese Foundation to purchase materials. Bennet Lumber donated the lumber and hardware with which to build it. Numerous community and non-community folks volunteered to construct the clinic.
During this time, the ECAA worked with Syringa Hospital in Grangeville and St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood to staff doctors and other medical providers. Both hospitals also donated items to be used in the clinic (many of the excess chairs donated by St. Mary’s for clinic use are currently in use at the VFW). At present, both hospitals send doctors up to Elk City to provide excellent medical care to the residents. Schedules are posted around town as well as in this article every month.
The interior walls are decorated with historic photographs donated by the Idaho Gold Fields Historical Society, a division of the ECAA. Over the years, several people have volunteered to clean it after each doctor visit. Teresa Enos has been performing this service for years. Bill Munson has performed the task for several years. Presently, Kathy Coon is cleaning it once a month. If anyone would like to volunteer for this worthy project, contact me, 208-842-2704 or 208-842-2452.
When doctors are coming up in the wintertime, volunteers have plowed the parking lot and shoveled the entrance or warmed up the interior. Arnie Fischer plowed it for years. Eric Nitz is presently keeping it plowed out. Water and sewer services to the clinic are donated by the Elk City Water & Sewer Association. The building is on a lot purchased by the ECAA, with plans to build a Community Center on it as well at some future date.
The Water & Sewer board will meet Friday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at the restaurant next to the hotel.
On Tuesday, Jan. 25, Friends of the Elk City Library will have a book sale at the school. Paperbacks will be $.25 each and hardbacks $.50 each. They also have some antique books for sale, at the assessed value as determined by research on values of antique books. All proceeds will benefit the library.
Syringa Hospital schedule: Feb. 3 – Dr. Matthews; March 3 – Dr. Wilson; April 7 – Julie Hammatt. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits: Jan. 20 - Dr. Wonderlich; Feb. 15 - Dr. Jones; and March 17 - Dr. Pluskal. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: VFW Auxiliary meet on Thursday, Jan. 20.
Anniversaries: Walt and Rachel Smith.
Birthdays: Krystyna Sherrer, Morgan Phillips, JZ Savage, Gabe McManus, Malcolm Layman, Lucia Reyes-Newell and Mathew Coyne.
