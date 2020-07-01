ELK CITY -- The annual yard sale, up at the airport, is scheduled for July 3 and 4. It will start at 8 a.m. and go until 6 p.m.
Happy 4th of July everyone! Stay safe and have fun, but most of all be thankful that you live in a free country with unprecedented founding documents to guide us. In case you forgot or never learned it was also Independence Day. It commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence, which solidified the American colonies' resolution to fight for their independence from Britain. It became an official federal holiday in 1941.
The HouseCall Vet, Dr. Kimberly Wolfrum, is taking appointments and plans to be in Elk City on July 20th and 21st. Call her at 208-553-9283, leave a voicemail or text.
Dr. Wilson from Syringa will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on July 2. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s will be sending Dr. Justin Jones to Elk City on Monday July 20, to see patients. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment. Sew Help Me Quilters on the 30th.
Meetings: Water & Sewer on the 3rd; Elk City Volunteer Fire Dept. on the 7th; American Legion on the 8th.
Birthdays: Wally Helm and Cristina Reyes.
