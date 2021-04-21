ELK CITY — Darrel Johnson, safety manager for the nearby Mary K. gold mine, finished up the mine emergency/entrance training with first responders from our local volunteer ambulance and fire department and other interested folks this past Saturday, the classroom portion having been completed the previous Saturday. Everyone met at the ambulance shed at 10 a.m. for some last-minute paperwork details before heading out to the mine.
Once on site, responders were properly equipped with boots, hard hats, gloves, lights, etc., including individual SCSR (Self Contained Self Rescuer) devices, designed for one-time escape use, providing protection against toxic carbon monoxide and other gases emitted in underground fires and explosions. The brass tag-out system was reviewed, as was the ventilation system, etc.
Before anyone entered the mine, Darrel tested air quality with a gas detection device, as well as testing rock structural integrity with a pole device. Next, we were shown, and it was explained, how the tunnel was made safe by large strips of spring steel anchor, bolted to the rock on the ceiling and sides. All and all, a very exciting opportunity to see and experience a present-day example of our 150+ year mining heritage making a well needed comeback, while training to respond if ever the need arises. Continued training and community outreach is part of the big picture as mine development progresses.
The Red River Ranger District is soliciting comment from the public, concerning its proposed Red Siegel project, intended to address forest health issues in the 47,000 acres between the Elk City township to south of Red River Hot Springs. There is a project webpage at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59667. Giving a call to or stopping by the district office also works. Comments need to be submitted by April 26.
The VFW Post is having a raffle. First prize is a Champion 3500-Watt generator, second prize is a Stihl MX 291 chain saw and third prize is a $150 meat bundle from The Store. Call 208-842-2876 for tickets and information.
The American Legion Auxiliary is starting up meetings again and will put on a Fish Fry for the community on April 23, at the VFW Kitchen. There will be fried cod, potato salad, macaroni salad, coleslaw and baked beans. Suggested donations are $10 per person. See you all there!
Meetings: Sew Help Me Quilters on April 27.
Birthdays: Brian Cox, Jackson Johnson and Aubree Chaffee.
