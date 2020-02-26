ELK CITY -- For those folks who live in yonder parts, thought you might like to see some snow pictures! The extensive snowfall has kept those with equipment busy plowing people’s driveways. That said, the ice build-up on all those plowed surfaces continues to get thicker, making a nightmare scene this spring when it finally gets “rotten” and the potholes begin.
The entire Clearwater Basin is at 114 percent of snowpack, with our area at 138 percent. Although most of those SNOTEL (Snow Telemetry) readings are at higher elevations, there’s not much snow in the downriver regions. Whereas 114 percent would seem to bode well for the coming burning season, the long-range climatic forecast is calling for above to well above average temperatures for the rest of 2020 and below average precipitation into September for the north-central Idaho area. We’ve dodged big fires the past couple years. Hope we do again this summer.
It’s just a few days past the fourth anniversary of our “landslide” on highway 14. Can’t imagine what the ride over Elk Summit would be like this year if the mountain came down again.
Dr. Secrest from St. Mary’s Hospital will be in Elk City Thursday, Feb. 28. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Birthdays: Josh Mann
