ELK CITY -- Marlene would like Auxiliary members to know that the meetings for VFW No, 8311 Auxiliary have been changed from the second Thursday each month to the third Thursday, at 7 p.m.
The HouseCall Vet, Dr. Kimberly Wolfrum, is taking appointments, and plans to be in Elk City on July 20th and 21st. Call her at 208-553-9283, leave a voicemail or text.
St. Mary’s will be sending Dr. Justin Jones to Elk City on Monday, July 20, to see patients. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment. Sew Help Me Quilters on the 30th.
Birthdays: Alex Letner and Walt Smith.
