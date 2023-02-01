Snow covered trees photo

Thought you all would enjoy this photo of the trees laden with snow from Saturday’s snowfall and Sunday morning sunshine.

 Free Press / Jamie Edmondson

ELK CITY — It got down to minus 27 degrees by Sunday morning, but the sunshine was beautiful. Monday morning saw a minus 33 degrees! Looks like our 50 year weather cycle is kicking in.

Don’t forget about the VFW and Auxiliary traditional Valentine’s Day dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 5-7 p.m. The cost is $20 per person and if you are working that day, make a reservation and it will be ready for pickup! Sign up at the Elk City General Store, Elk City Hotel & Gift Shop, Elk Creek Station, Elkhorn Saloon, VFW Wilderness Post 8311 or call 208-842-2393. Karen says, “Please join us for a fun-filled evening!” Be sure to make your reservations by Thursday, Feb. 9.

