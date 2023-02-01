ELK CITY — It got down to minus 27 degrees by Sunday morning, but the sunshine was beautiful. Monday morning saw a minus 33 degrees! Looks like our 50 year weather cycle is kicking in.
Don’t forget about the VFW and Auxiliary traditional Valentine’s Day dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 5-7 p.m. The cost is $20 per person and if you are working that day, make a reservation and it will be ready for pickup! Sign up at the Elk City General Store, Elk City Hotel & Gift Shop, Elk Creek Station, Elkhorn Saloon, VFW Wilderness Post 8311 or call 208-842-2393. Karen says, “Please join us for a fun-filled evening!” Be sure to make your reservations by Thursday, Feb. 9.
Reminder: The VFW Post 8311 Auxiliary Scholarship application deadline is no later than Wednesday, Feb 15. Send applications to VFW Auxiliary, P.O. Box 481, Elk City, ID 83525. Applicants will be notified of the award by mid-April. For information, contact Michael Wilcox at wild8311aux@gmail.com or call 208-573-1500.
St. Mary’s Health will be sending Dr. Jones on Monday, Feb. 20; Peg Gehring on Tuesday, March 21.
Syringa’s doctor schedule is as follows: Dr. Matthews on Feb. 2; Dr. Told on March 2; Dr. Wilson on April 6; Dr. Told on May 4; Dr. Matthews on June 1; Dr. Wilson on July 6; Dr. Told on Aug. 3; Dr. Matthews on Sept. 7; Dr. Wilson on Oct. 5; Dr. Told on Nov. 2; Dr. Matthews on Dec. 7.
Meetings: Water & Sewer Association on Wednesday, Feb. 1; Elk City Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Birthdays: Emeric Bailey and Athena Zanin.
