ELK CITY — For those of you who haven’t heard, we lost another longtime resident of Elk City. Marie Hayhurst died in late December, almost two months to the day after her husband, Vince, died. Please pray for the family.
The VFW Post 8311 Auxiliary scholarships are available for people who meet the following requirements: be a former Elk City student, either by attending the Elk City Elementary School or be homeschooled for a minimum of one full school year while residing in Elk City, or the person is related to a family member of any VFW Post or Auxiliary in District 2 even though the applicant has not attended the Elk City school. The following criteria is a must: must be a high school graduate or have successfully completed GED requirements, the student must also be registered or preregistered as a student for a graduate, master’s or doctorate or in a similar institution such as a technical or trade school, and they need two letters of reference. The deadline for applications is no later than the third Wednesday in February (Feb. 15). If you meet the above qualifications, send applications to VFW Auxiliary, P.O. Box 481, Elk City, Idaho 83525. Applicants will be notified of the award by mid-April. For information, contact Michael Wilcox at wild8311aux@gmail.com or call 208-573-1500.
