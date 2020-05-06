ELK CITY -- Pastor Tom Moore, of the Elk City Baptist Church, said that “After meeting by Zoom for the past few weeks, tomorrow [last Sunday] we resume mostly normal meetings. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., and Worship at 11 a.m. The ladies resumed their study of Genesis at 7:30 a.m., on Monday, May 4. The men will not meet on Mondays until the Station opens for breakfast. In Sunday School, we are studying the five major truths of the Christian Faith. Even if you don't regularly come to Sunday School, you would profit greatly from this study.”
Mother's Day is this Sunday. On May 9, 1914, President Woodrow Wilson issued a Presidential proclamation declaring the second Sunday of May to be observed as Mother's Day to honor the mothers. In 1934 Postmaster General James A. Farley announced a stamp to commemorate Mother's Day.
Syringa Hospital's Julie Hammatt, DNP, FNP-C will be at the Elk city Medical Clinic on Thursday, May 7. Call 208-983-8590
St. Mary's Hospital, Dr. Brunson, will be at the Elk City Medical clinic on Tuesday, May 12. Call 208-962-3267.
Anniversaries: Steven & Margaret Shultz
Birthdays: Jacob Adam Perry, Teresa Enos, Malikia Johnson, John Enos, and Bryan Joseph Perry.
