ELK CITY — Quote of the day: “The circumstances that endanger the safety of nations are infinite.” – Alexander Hamilton (1787)
The invasive Canadian grey wolves are still at it. An elk was recently killed by wolves in a driveway up Elk Creek Road, just three doors down from us. Watch your kids and pets! A big black one was seen near the Forest Service compound within the last two weeks!
St. Mary’s Health will be sending Dr. Bruner on May 16 and Dr. Pluskal on June 29.
Syringa’s doctor schedule is as follows: Dr. Told on May 4; Dr. Matthews on June 1; Dr. Wilson on July 6; Dr. Told on Aug. 3; Dr. Matthews on Sept. 7; Dr. Wilson on Oct. 5; Dr. Told on Nov. 2; Dr. Matthews on Dec. 7.
Meetings: Sew Help Me Quilters meet Tuesday, April 25.
Birthdays: Brycelyne Whiteman, Ginny Lyke, Marshal Chlebowski, Brian Cox, Jackson Johnson and Aubree Chaffee.
