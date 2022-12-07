ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.” (Eighth Amendment to the Constitution for the United States of America)
The Elk City School Christmas Bazaar is Friday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m.–noon. Go and do some of your Christmas shopping there and support the kids.
The VFW Christmas cookie plate project for veterans is on the move. They are asking community members to make cookies to thank and honor our vets. If you do, have them at the VFW on Friday, Dec. 16. They will put the plates together on Dec. 17, and start delivering them or have them available to be picked up either at the VFW or the Elk City General Store on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Also, along with the cookie plate project, on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Elk City VFW is having a community celebration. There will be a finger food buffet, so bring a favorite snack, hors d’oeuvre, dessert or Christmas creation to share. There will also be a gift exchange, $20 and below; homemade gifts are the best, so bring a wrapped gift for exchange if you would like to join in. There may even be a visit from Father Christmas, and everyone is welcome!
Everyone is invited to the VFW’s Christmas dinner on Christmas day at 2 p.m. They will have ham and turkey with some side dishes — mashed potatoes and gravy, and veggies. Bring appetizers, side dishes or desserts. For information on either the cookie plates or the dinner, call Cindy Bagley at 208-842-8483.
We apparently had some visitors pass through our homestead early this last Friday after the snow had stopped. The tracks indicated a lone bull elk had come up from the meadow, up the driveway and then headed south, somewhat hurriedly. After a little more “sleuthing,” the explanation was a lone set of wolf tracks stalking around back under more cover, moving parallel in the same direction. By Friday evening, it was heard howling by Stitch’s place. Having given a heads-up to neighbors electronically, Menoughs discovered three-four sets of wolf tracks on their place. We also received a report of a black bear having been seen, along with plenty of signs, over near Gertrude Maxwell’s memorial on Maxwell Lane around the same time. Kind of weird a bear wouldn’t be sleeping yet, but it happens. Got some more feedback from Christopher that a cougar had been visiting some folks’ chickens up on Hillcrest Lane a couple of weeks ago, while Munson’s, out over Sweeny, continues to have quite a bit of wolf sign around their place this fall. It has been an “unusual” weather/game pattern this year. The deer migration happened in the blink of an eye, and the elk migration didn’t seem normal either. All said, you might want to stay alert if you let woofie (your dog) out or need to go to the woodshed after dark.
St. Mary’s Health schedule: Dr. Wonderlich will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Dec. 21, depending on the weather. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: Water & Sewer on Dec. 7; VFW Post on Dec. 8; Elk City Area Alliance on Dec. 12; Sew Help Me Quilters on Dec. 13.
Birthdays: Dustin Sherrer
