ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.” (Eighth Amendment to the Constitution for the United States of America)

The Elk City School Christmas Bazaar is Friday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m.–noon. Go and do some of your Christmas shopping there and support the kids.

