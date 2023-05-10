ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “We must not let our rulers load us with perpetual debt.” — Thomas Jefferson (1816)
The memorial service for our longtime friend and Elk City resident, Bob Mackie, will be Saturday, May 13, at 11 a.m. at the Gateway Christian Fellowship Church in Kooskia.
The 2nd Annual Elk City Garden Swap and Sell will be Saturday, May 20, at the VFW Hall, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Call Lyn at 208-973-5593 or email Cindy Henry at sparrowhawkstudio@yahoo.com for information.
I drove downriver on Saturday and caught a great photo of the river broiling up (see photo). There were several kayakers checking it out and getting ready for a great ride.
This is a reminder that the Beer and Wine Tasting event will be in a couple of days, Friday, May 12, starting at 5 p.m. at the cafe below the Elk City Hotel. Cost is $10 per person. There will be samples of wines and beers, hors d’oeuvres, coffee and gourmet desserts, a silent auction and pick-n-pay books. They are also seeking donations for the silent auction; contact Sue Phillips or drop items off at the Elk City School and Community Library. This is the only fundraiser of the year to benefit our community library.
A reminder also of the site for collecting aluminum cans is behind the ambulance shed under the roof. The aluminum can recycle project helps the REACH Club.
St. Mary’s Health will be sending Dr. Bruner on May 16; Dr. Pluskal on June 29.
Syringa’s schedule is as follows: Dr. Matthews on June 1; Dr. Wilson on July 6; Dr. Told on Aug. 3; Dr. Matthews on Sept. 7; Dr. Wilson on Oct. 5; Dr. Told on Nov. 2; Dr. Matthews on Dec. 7.
Meetings: American Legion meets today, Wednesday, May 10; VFW Post and Auxiliary on Thursday, May 11; Food Bank on Monday, May 15.
Birthdays: Teresa Enos, Dave Wauer, John Enos and Nancy Phillips.
