ELK CITY — Sue Phillips shares the following: A Quilt of Valor was presented to Raymund Lloyd Cook on Wednesday, May 12, at the VFW Post #8311 during the lunch for the Elk City School students. Raymund served in the Middle East, 2004-2005, and now serves as the quartermaster for the VFW Post. Elk City Sew Help Me Quilters from Elk City and Dixie pieced and quilted the quilt for Raymund and we thank him for his service.
Thank you from the Friends of the Elk City Library to all those who offered a venue for the 2021 Beer and Wine Tasting. The Friends will host a fund-raiser at The Elk Summit Cafe, just below the Elk City Hotel on Friday, May 21, starting at 6 p.m. $10 per person will be charged for those attending, allowing six tastes of beer or wine. Additional bottles of beer and glasses of wines will be available for a small fee after the six tastes. Included with the entry charge are delicious appetizers, fresh roasted coffee and dessert. The famous Silent Auction will be ongoing throughout the evening, closing at approximately 7:30 p.m.
To put a book on the shelves with donor recognition, attendees can select books from our ‘Pick-n-pay’ books and pay for selected books. A wide selection of books for children and adults will be available. All proceeds go to the community library to buy supplies, purchase books and support the summer reading program. If you have donations for the silent auction, drop them off at the library at the Elk City School or contact Sue Phillips, 208-842-2359.
And don’t forget, the Elk City School is putting on its Spring Program and 8th grade graduation. The events are planned for May 20, at 6 p.m. in the community room at the school.
Dr. Secrest, from St. Mary’s Hospital, will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Tuesday, May 25. Call for an appointment at 208-962-3267.
