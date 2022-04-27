ELK CITY — Quote of the week: Arbitrary power is most easily established on the ruins of liberty abused to licentiousness.” (“Circular to the States,” June 8, 1783).
An exciting event will take place this weekend, to which you are all invited. Come and meet Amy Brock Divine, a missionary from Thailand. She is an evangelist specializing in evangelism and deliverance ministry. She works with children who have been trafficked by child sex rings and helps in their recovery in Thailand. The event will take place Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to about 11 a.m. at the Baptist Church in Elk City. Everyone is welcome, and even encouraged to come.
The Community Center meeting took place last Saturday and if you missed it, there is another one scheduled for May 21 at the Elk Summit Café next to the Elk City Hotel. Come and help out.
Save this date: The Friends of the Elk City Library have picked the date of Friday, May 13, as the Beer and Wine Tasting event. It will be held at the Elk Summit Café next to the Elk City Hotel. This is a fundraiser for the library. More details coming. Sue Phillips is the contact for this event.
If you have a servant’s heart, we need a volunteer to help clean the medical clinic once a month. It would only take an hour of your time. If you are interested, contact Jamie at 208-842-2452.
Syringa Hospital schedule: May 5 - Dr. Matt Told: June 2 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; July 7 - Dr. Mike Matthews; Aug. 4 - Dr. Matt Told; Sept. 1 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: Peg Gehring on May 9; Dr. Bruner on June 14. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Birthdays: Teresa Chaffee, Carol Moore, Laurie Beauchamp and Layne Blair.
