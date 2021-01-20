ELK CITY — Sorry I missed last week’s news. Not much is happening in Elk City.
Got late notice of a bread-making class starting this evening. Don’t know if they are full or not. It consists of 3 classes – Jan. 20, 27, and Feb. 3. They start at 6 p.m. and go until about 7:30 or 8 p.m. Call or email Cindy Henry at sparrowhawkstudio@yahoo.com. See notice at post office for further information on costs and supplies needed.
Peg Gehring, from St. Mary’s Hospital, will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Jan. 26th. Call 1-208-962-3267.
Lots going on in our nation. Pray for God’s will and reconciliation of all parties involved in whatever is happening. Pray for the troops that are there. Pray for peace.
Community calendars are available. Be sure to pick yours up at the store.
Meetings: Sew Help Me Quilters on Jan. 26.
Anniversaries: Walt and Rachel Smith.
Birthdays: (Last week) Samuel Hickman, Jasper Thompson, Eva Stibal, Natalee Lamar, Stephen Rider, Kymm Gresset and Nora Lamar. (This week) Krystyna Sherrer, JZ Savage, Gabe McManus, Malcolm Layman, Lucia Reyes-Newell and Mathew Coyne. Boy, lots of people born in January!
