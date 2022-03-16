ELK CITY — Several fire department volunteers are going to the Clearwater Fire Academy this weekend, in Orofino.
The VFW Wilderness Post 8311 has been redecorating, with displays of several Memorial Banners (see photos). They contain the names of every casualty from the State of Idaho from WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam and the War on Terrorism. Also on display are the names of every Medal of Honor recipient from the State of Idaho or the area, even before it became a state on (July 3, 1890), dating back to 1863. They also have a Congressional Medal of Honor on display. The VFW invites you to come to visit the Veterans Memorial Building display. Who knows, you may have a family member or friend who was a casualty from one of these wars.
They are planning a dedication of the Memorial for Sunday, May 15, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and will be serving lunch. Legislators and state VFW representatives will be invited. I will keep you posted as to who will be there. For information call VFW at 208-842-2393. Bruce Gabari has been heading this project up so thank him for all he’s done in relation to it, including, but not limited to, hours spent researching.
Caution: Wolf tracks have been seen in town near where Mary lives. Dianna Fromel sent me photos of the wolf tracks around her truck parked in their driveway. There are also other reports of track sightings up Sweeney Hill Road. A pack of about five wolves has been sighted. Watch your children and pets when they are outside. The elk at the top of the meadow along Elk Creek Road are acting nervous.
Don’t forget the Water & Sewer Association is looking to fill the clerk’s position. Look for postings around town as to qualifications and how to apply.
The Wilderness VFW Post 8311 Auxiliary in Elk City is currently holding an art contest for youth, kindergarten through 8th grades students, in three divisions. The theme is “Illustrating America” and art can be submitted in many formats: painting, drawing, etc. Submissions need to be to Sue Phillips by Friday, March 25, to be judged locally. First place winners in each division will advance to the district competition; and there are prizes locally for first, second and third places. If you are interested and your child hasn’t been contacted, call Sue Phillips for rules and regulations, and the application to enter.
Syringa Hospital schedule for the rest of the year: April 7 – Julie Hammatt; May 5 - Dr. Matt Told: June 2 - Dr. Mike Matthews; July 7 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Aug. 4 - Dr. Matt Told; Sept. 1 - Dr. Mike Matthews; Oct. 6 – Dr. Kelby Wilson; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Mike Matthews. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: Dr. Switzer on April 14; Peg Gehring on May 9. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: VFW Auxiliary meets on Thursday March 17; Food Bank meets on Monday, March 21.
Birthdays: Riley Montgomery, Timothy Brouwer, Katie Enos and Ryan Coyne.
