ELK CITY -- Opportunity for youth in our community: This note comes from Angie Edwards-Kuskie: “CEDA is taking on management of the Clearwater Basin Youth Conservation Corps program, a partnership with the USFS, ACOE, NPS, Idaho Firewise and other natural resource and local government entities.
In addition to the Youth Crew positions which hire youth between 16-18 for crews in Grangeville, Kamiah/Kooskia (2), Pierce, Orofino, and Potlatch, the CBYCC also hires 2 youth to assist local ranger district offices in frontline positions.
Frontline Position No. 1 for the 2020 seasons will be located at the Red River Ranger Station in Elk City. The position will assist with greeting the public, answering questions, transferring calls, and other administrative tasks as assigned.
The schedule for Frontline positions will be Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. between June 10 and Aug. 4. Pay is the federal minimum wage ($7.25/hour).”
Any Elk City area youth, 16-18 years old, who would have an interest in applying for this position can find more information and the link to applications at clearwatterrcd.org/apply-cbycc/
Questions about this or any of the CBYCC positions may be directed to at aedwards@clearwater-eda.org or to the CBYCC email at cbycc@clearwater-eda.org. She can also be reached by phone at (208)550-0469.
Michelle Schaeffer from Syringa Hospital writes, “Because we are dedicated to providing services to your community, Dr. Matthews still plans to be at the Elk City Clinic Thursday (April 2). Note there will be a screening process for patients, and we ask that they come alone if possible or with minimal assist. Thank you”.
Currently, Dr. Brunson is scheduled to go to Elk City on Thursday, April 30.
Meetings: Note: check to see if they have been canceled: Water and Sewer on the 3rd at 7 p.m.; Elk City Volunteer Fire Dept. on the 7th; American Legion on the 8th; VFW Post and Auxiliary on the 9th.
Birthdays: Ashley Lamar, Margaret Robinson, and Sarah Brouwer.
