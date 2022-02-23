ELK CITY — CEDA (Clearwater Economic Development Association) & IDA-LEW (Idaho and Lewis County economic development group) representatives will be in Elk City to conduct workshops, held at the Elk Summit Restaurant, next to Elk City Hotel, on Saturday, Feb. 26.
At 10 a.m., the Elk City Water & Sewer Association board, users, and interested community members will explore funding sources, partnerships and other options related to anticipated system repairs and improvement work to be conducted over the next few years.
At 2 p.m., any interested community members will discuss and explore ongoing community center related issues of development, funding, operational realities, and long-term support. The Elk City Area Alliance will also present information about anticipated major improvements to the community park, medical clinic and other community opportunities.
Community members are welcome and encouraged to come to both meetings on Saturday, Feb. 26.
The VFW is putting on a kids’ day on Sunday, Feb. 27, noon-3 p.m. They will serve a spaghetti lunch. The kids can enjoy free games: pool, shuffleboard, darts, and foosball. Come and enjoy the fun.
Next week I will feature the Elk City Volunteer Fire Department in this column.
If you are interested in quilting or maybe want to begin quilting, the Elk City, Red River, and Dixie members meet monthly. The next meeting is Friday, Feb. 25. at 1 p.m. at the Elk City School, come join us.
Syringa Hospital schedule: March 3 – Dr. Wilson; April 7 – Julie Hammatt. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits: March 17 – Dr. Pluskal. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Anniversaries: Kim and Debbie Rendleman.
Birthdays: Cocoa Anderson, Steve Brand, Jessica Montgomery, Jill Mann, Dale East, William Stibal, Josh Mann, Pat Zickrick and Jodi Arisumi.
