ELK CITY -- Lots of people turned out for the annal Elk City Days celebration. Enjoy the photos. I will have the winners of the logging event in next week’s column. Would love to have others send me their photos for our historical records – even past years. I plan on printing a few from each year that I have some and putting them on the photo boards in the museum. Thanks for any help you can give me.
Shannon Anderson was the winner of the Chicken Walk and he donated his winnings back the Elk City 4-H Club. Thank you, Shannon!
Best of Show quilt winners were Nelda Horn with quilt, Friendship and Donna Beeler with quilt Moose Friendship. Main Parade winners were: Most Creative - Idaho County Fair Royalty; Most Humorous was a tie between E.C. - B.C. the McKees family and company and Larry Marcum and The Elk City Gang; and Best Interpretation of Theme - Grand Marshall Float with Grand Marshalls, Cheryl Sims, owner of Elk. Creek Station, Damian Hagaman and Jessica Montgomery, owners of the Elk City General Store.
Forest Service firefighters are gone on assignment to Wyoming, so the baseball game competition between the townsfolk and Forest Service employees didn't happen. The townsfolk divided up and played ball.
Elk City Community Library received $235 from the Silent Auction. Beautiful inlaid wood pictures and inlaid wooden box were donated by Elk City Artisan Paul Selman. Thank you, Paul!
Dr. Secrest from St. Mary's Hospital is coming August 19th. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: American Legion on the 12th; VFW Post on the 13th.
Birthdays: Marta Reyes.
