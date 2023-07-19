ELK CITY — I’m very excited, both from a practical standpoint and a historical standpoint! The VFW, which owns the Elk City Cemetery, has decided to restore it so it is usable for anyone who wants to be buried there. The Elk City Area Alliance is joining them in this project. Bruce Gabari, Jon and Patricia Menough and I met with Senator Crapo’s representative, Leticia Seloske, last week and took a tour of the cemetery. She is excited about the project and will see what kind of help they can offer. Jon has also been in contact with Idaho State University in Pocatello for a possible partnership in locating the graves. The cemetery was originally owned by the IOOF when they were active in Elk City. When they disbanded, they deeded the cemetery to the VFW. Unfortunately, the records were destroyed in a fire when the IOOF Hall in Kooskia burned. There are some markers there, but not many are left.
The original Elk City Cemetery, AKA Boot Hill, was located just east of the present school. It is my understanding that when the new school was built many of the graves were dug up and relocated to the present-day cemetery. In 1975, remains (some bones and wool clothing) were dug up during an excavation of an addition to the Elk City School. They were transferred to the present cemetery by Fred Noland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.