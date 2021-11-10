ELK CITY — In honor of our Veterans the VFW Auxiliary 8311 along with VFW Post and American Legion, invites the Elk City Community to a complimentary dinner on Thursday, Nov. 11, 5-7 p.m. at the VFW Hall. There will be roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls, and a delicious cake for dessert.
Elk City REACH Club Preschool will be having their annual Christmas Bazaar at the school on Friday, Nov. 12 and Friday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Money raised from the bazaar will be used by the students to purchase gifts for their families. Elk City School and REACH Club will have their annual Christmas program and dinner at the school on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend the dinner.
St. Mary’s Dr. Secrest is scheduled for Nov. 18.
Meetings: Idaho Food Bank on Nov. 16.
Syringa Hospital schedule for the next five months: Dec. 2 – Dr. Matthews; Jan. 6 – Dr. Told; Feb. 3 – Dr. Matthews; March 3 – Dr. Wilson; and April 7 – Julie Hammatt.
Birthdays: Mellisa Maxwell-Schou, Brianne Zanin, Stephen Hampton, Noah Slover and Janette Johnson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.