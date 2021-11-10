Elk City News standing

ELK CITY — In honor of our Veterans the VFW Auxiliary 8311 along with VFW Post and American Legion, invites the Elk City Community to a complimentary dinner on Thursday, Nov. 11, 5-7 p.m. at the VFW Hall. There will be roast beef, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, rolls, and a delicious cake for dessert.

Elk City REACH Club Preschool will be having their annual Christmas Bazaar at the school on Friday, Nov. 12 and Friday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Money raised from the bazaar will be used by the students to purchase gifts for their families. Elk City School and REACH Club will have their annual Christmas program and dinner at the school on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend the dinner.

St. Mary’s Dr. Secrest is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Meetings: Idaho Food Bank on Nov. 16.

Syringa Hospital schedule for the next five months: Dec. 2 – Dr. Matthews; Jan. 6 – Dr. Told; Feb. 3 – Dr. Matthews; March 3 – Dr. Wilson; and April 7 – Julie Hammatt.

Birthdays: Mellisa Maxwell-Schou, Brianne Zanin, Stephen Hampton, Noah Slover and Janette Johnson.

