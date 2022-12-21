ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.” (Tenth Amendment to the Constitution for the United States of America)
In a few days, the world over celebrates Christmas – the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ. In our house, we read the story out of Matthew 1:18 to Matthew 2:12 before we open presents to remind ourselves what the celebration is really all about. I pray that you and your family will have a blessed time together. And if you are far away from family, like our grandson who is stationed overseas, know that they are thinking of you and love you.
The Elk City Baptist Church would like to invite the community to the Candlelight Communion Service on Christmas Eve, “It is a short and solemn service as we remember the Lord’s birth, death, and resurrection.” Come join them on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5:30 p.m. Then on Christmas Day, there will be a Christmas worship service at 11 a.m. For information contact Pastor Tom Moore at 208-842-2276.
The VFW Auxiliary would like to thank the community for the cookie donations for the veterans’ Christmas cookie plates. They had a total of 2,400 cookies donated this year! That was a record for sure! Cindy Bagley would like to thank all of her “elf” helpers – Sharon and John McKee, Pam Markem, Crystal Bailey, Sonya Horrocks and Chris Thompson. They had a big job ahead of them filling all 110 plates and then distributing them. I know the vets in the community appreciate this project – especially my vet, who loves cookies.
The Elk City School Christmas Bazaar had some great gift ideas. Hope you got there to partake!
St. Mary’s Health schedule: Dr. Wonderlich will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic today, Wednesday, Dec. 21. Depending on the weather, they may have to cancel. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Birthdays: Marlene George and David Wauer, Jr.
