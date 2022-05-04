ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “A good government implies two things; first, fidelity to the objects of the government; secondly, a knowledge of the means, by which those objects can be best attained.” —Joseph Story (1833).
Mother’s Day is this coming Sunday, May 8. Now is a good time to plan something special for your mom!
The kids in the REACH Club made piñatas for the Cinco de Mayo celebration scheduled for Thursday, May 5, at the VFW Post. See photo of the students’ creations by William Stibal, Tristan Geyer, Eva Stibal and Annaleigh Cook. There will be a taco dinner with sides, taking place 5-7 p.m. After 7:30 p.m., lime and strawberry margaritas will be served.
Don’t forget the Friends of the Elk City Library’s Beer & Wine Tasting event is Friday, the 13th of May. It will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Elk Summit Cafe building. There will be beer, wine, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, gourmet coffee, silent auction, ‘pick-n-pay’ books and lots of fun! Sue Phillips says, “Come join us!”
This time of year, it is such fun to watch the animal kingdom interact with each other right in front of us. There were two pairs of geese at our place ‘arguing’ over who gets to rule over our pond. The pair on the ground finally won the argument and the ones in the tree flew off!
If you have a servant’s heart, we need a volunteer to help clean the medical clinic once a month. It would only take an hour of your time. If you are interested, contact Jamie at 208-842-2452.
Syringa Hospital schedule: June 2 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; July 7 - Dr. Mike Matthews; Aug. 4 - Dr. Matt Told; Sept. 1 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: Peg Gehring on May 9; Dr. Bruner on June 14. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: Water & Sewer on May 6 at 7 p.m. at Elk Summit Café; Elk City Area Alliance on May 9.
Anniversaries: Steven and Margaret Schultz.
