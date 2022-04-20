ELK CITY — Quote of the week “The government created by this compact [the Constitution] was not made the exclusive or final judge of the extent of the powers delegated to itself; since that would have made its discretion, and not the Constitution, the measure of its powers.”
Save this date: The Friends of the Elk City Library have picked the date of Friday, May 13, as the Beer and Wine Tasting event. It will be held at the Elk Summit Café next to the Elk City Hotel. There will be samples of beers and wines, desserts and coffees and a silent auction, ‘Pick-n-Pay’ books, hors d’oeuvres and more. All proceeds benefit the Elk City School and Community Library. Sue Phillips is the contact for this event.
Looking for a volunteer to help clean the medical clinic once a month. Contact Jamie at 208-842-2452.
Syringa Hospital schedule: May 5 - Dr. Matt Told: June 2 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; July 7 - Dr. Mike Matthews; Aug. 4 - Dr. Matt Told; Sept. 1 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: Peg Gehring on May 9. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
The Elk City Community Center meeting is Saturday, April 23 at 5 p.m. The meeting will start the nomination process for the steering committee positions, who will be planning a community center in Elk City. For information, email eccommunitycenter@protonmail.com.
Meetings: VFW on Thursday, April 21 at 6 p.m.; Sew Help Me Quilters on Tuesday, April 26.
Birthdays: Ginny Lyke, Marshal Chlebowski, Brian Cox, Jackson Johnson and Aubree Chaffee.
