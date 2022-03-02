ELK CITY — I will get to the Fire Department next time, I hope, as I am still doing research on its history! But right now, I would like to feature our old Community Hall (see photos). The following information was taken from interviews and old minutes of the Booster Club (now the Elk City Area Alliance) from 1965 through 1982, by Iris Pitcher.
The Community Hall was built in the early 1930s on land donated by H.C. Brown, W.R. Bullock, and M.H. Perry. It was not built as a community hall, but as a dance hall with maybe a bowling alley and pool hall. The latter two did not materialize. Donations were gathered for material to start the building. It took eight weeks to build by volunteers, taking Sundays off. The women of the community brought potluck for the working crew and families. A dance was held before the walls and roof were added to the floor. They were holding dances anywhere they could, including at people’s houses and the delivery barn. Now the community had a place to hold dances where local and out of town musicians could perform.
When it became a “community hall” no one knows. Meetings started to be held in the building, besides dances. The VFW was organized in the hall before they had their own building. They also cut wood to heat it. Christmas programs were held there because that was where the stage was. Traveling shows were performed there, as well as melodramas put on by the local people. Weddings were performed there, baby showers were given there, school graduation exercises were held there, and other events.
In 1970 the hall had work done on the foundation, it was leveled up and it was painted inside. Shingles were also put on the front.
In the 1980s and 1990s it was used for roller skating parties, dances, yard sales by the community, fundraisers, bake sales and other events. Money was raised for the ambulance — $70,000, plus another $10,000, for the Harmony Edmondson Fund when she had her heart transplant. Every time money was needed for some worthy cause, yard sales, bake sales, etc., would use the hall.
In 1993, it permanently became the K-Marche (a second-hand store) and the people running it split the money three ways, a third to each of the American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries and the upcoming waiting room of the new Elk City Medical Clinic. After the medical clinic was finished, that third went to our life support system, the Elk City Ambulance and the EMTs, as well as the fire department. While it was the K-Marche, more than $6,000 was raised and went back into community projects.
Syringa Hospital schedule: March 3 — Dr. Wilson; April 7 — Julie Hammatt. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Hospital schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: March 17 - Dr. Pluskal; April 14 – Dr. Switzer; May 9 – Peg Gehring. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: Water & Sewer on March 4; American Legion on March 9.
Birthdays: Capri Savage, Kyle Schou, Anne Smith, TJ Zanin and Kal Maxwell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.