Jay McGregor received a Quilt of Valor from Sew Help Me Quilters of Elk City and Dixie on Nov. 30 at Prestige Care in Lewiston. Seaman McGregor served submarine duty from 1970 to 1973 in the U. S. Navy and was honorably discharged.

 Contributed photo / Sue Phillips

The Elk City VFW 8311 Wilderness Post and Auxiliary recognized two Elk City students who participated in this year’s Patriot Pen Youth Essay Competition. As reported in this article on Nov. 16, Annaleigh Cook placed 1st and Maddie Armstrong placed 2nd in this year’s Patriot Pen Youth Essay contest. At the VFW District 2 Awards Ceremony, held in Lewiston, Annaleigh Cook was recognized with an Honorable Mention Certificate. We would like to congratulate both young ladies for participating in this year’s Patriot Pen Youth Essay Competition.

