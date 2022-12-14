ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.” (Ninth Amendment to the Constitution for the United States of America)
The Elk City VFW 8311 Wilderness Post and Auxiliary recognized two Elk City students who participated in this year’s Patriot Pen Youth Essay Competition. As reported in this article on Nov. 16, Annaleigh Cook placed 1st and Maddie Armstrong placed 2nd in this year’s Patriot Pen Youth Essay contest. At the VFW District 2 Awards Ceremony, held in Lewiston, Annaleigh Cook was recognized with an Honorable Mention Certificate. We would like to congratulate both young ladies for participating in this year’s Patriot Pen Youth Essay Competition.
This announcement is to let the public know that there is an Elk City VFW Post 8311 Auxiliary Scholarship available for individuals who meet certain requirements. The Auxiliary Scholarship application can be obtained by contacting the VFW Post 8311 Auxiliary in Elk City OR the student’s local high school counselor.
Don’t forget the VFW Christmas cookie plate project for veterans. Make some cookies to thank and honor our vets. Have them at the VFW on Friday, Dec. 16. They will put the plates together on Dec. 17 and start delivering them or have them available to be picked up either at the VFW or the Elk City General Store on Sunday, Dec. 18.
Also, Saturday, Dec. 17, the Elk City VFW is having a community celebration. There will be a finger food buffet, so bring a favorite snack, hors d’oeuvre, dessert or a Christmas creation to share. There will also be a gift exchange, $20 and below; homemade gifts are the best, so bring a wrapped gift for exchange if you would like to join. There may even be a visit from Father Christmas, and everyone is welcome!
Everyone is invited to the VFW’s Christmas dinner on Christmas day at 2 p.m. They will have ham and turkey with some side dishes – mashed potatoes and gravy and vegetables. Bring appetizers, side dishes or desserts. For information on either the cookie plates or the dinner, call Cindy Bagley at 208-842-8483.
St. Mary’s Health schedule: Dr. Wonderlich will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Depending on weather, they may have to cancel. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: American Legion today, Wednesday, Dec. 14; VFW Auxiliary on Thursday, Dec. 15; Food Bank on Monday, Dec. 19.
Birthdays: Quincy Montgomery
