ELK CITY -- Driving home from Grangeville last Thursday, a cougar crossed the road in front of us. Fortunately, we saw it come up from the river in time to slow down and watch it climb up some rocks on a small cliff. It’s the first time we had seen one in quite some time.
HouseCall Vet, Dr. Wolfrum, will be in Elk City on May 13 and 14. Call 208-553-9283 to schedule an appointment with your pet.
Birthdays: Carol Moore and Laurie Beauchamp
