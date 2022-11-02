Wood gathering in Elk City photo

The following people worked very hard sawing, splitting and stacking the winter supply of firewood for the Elk City VFW: Bruce and Sheri Gabari, Cory Loveland, Rodney Velarde, Matt Jameson, John and Cindy Bagley, Adam, Jasper and Lance.

 Free Press / Jamie Edmondson

ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “No soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law.” (Third Amendment to the Constitution for the United States of America)

There was an important hearing in Grangeville before the County Commissioners last Tuesday concerning the right of way, or lack thereof, along the old Forest Road 18 (also identified as the Orogrande/Elk City Road). The road goes up and over the old Cal-Ida mining pit, which was the original road linking Elk City to the Deadwood Road, going to Orogrande, well before Highway 14 was punched through along the Southfork in the 1930s.

