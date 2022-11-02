ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “No soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law.” (Third Amendment to the Constitution for the United States of America)
There was an important hearing in Grangeville before the County Commissioners last Tuesday concerning the right of way, or lack thereof, along the old Forest Road 18 (also identified as the Orogrande/Elk City Road). The road goes up and over the old Cal-Ida mining pit, which was the original road linking Elk City to the Deadwood Road, going to Orogrande, well before Highway 14 was punched through along the Southfork in the 1930s.
A property owner in the vicinity had brought a petition to the county for them to validate the road as a highway or public right-of-way, to ensure its continued access and use by the public. Other local property owners, some of whom have their property intersected by said road, have expressed their opposition to such validation. While these same property owners have asserted willingness to continue the use by the public of this access across their private properties, there is no guarantee of such.
Interestingly, numerous properties along the route apparently have no “legal” access to them, which validation would help provide, reducing the costly future legal process any owners may need to pursue, especially given the road transits federal BLM property at numerous points along its course.
There is a similar validation process occurring as pertains to the Old Milner Trail, accessing the Florence area. Further, the recent closure by a property owner of the historic access along Glass Creek up the powerline corridor from American River (part of the original Southern Nez Perce Trail) to the trail system at the top of the Motherlode Road, demonstrates that continued challenges to access of historic roads and trails is ongoing. The commissioners’ decision should be made public in the next few weeks.
Syringa Hospital schedule: Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
Meetings: Elk City Water and Sewer on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m.
Birthdays: Rob Robinson, Steve Schultz, Carly Williams, Adler Brunson and Suzanne Carpentier.
