Elk City News standing

ELK CITY — Happy Thanksgiving!

Approximately 20 folks met this past Thursday, up at the school, to discuss the need for and possible considerations involved in the creation of a new community center. While there seemed to be a consensus of support for the need of some form of facility, there was also general recognition that more information and thought needed to be put into all the aspects of such a project.

Discussion included costs, funding, location, size, governance, community support, long-term maintenance requirements, etc. A number of questions/aspects arose, which revealed more specific information was needed before any decisions were made to act. Some volunteers agreed to research identified topics and return with more details to present at the next meeting, which is tentatively scheduled for the evening of Jan. 6, again to be held at the school. If you would like to participate, please come. It was also expressed that a similar community meeting was held earlier in the summer by a local organization, not associated with this current effort, still in a preliminary stage, and additional community participation is encouraged and welcomed.

Syringa Hospital schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic are as follows: Dec. 2 – Dr. Matthews; Jan. 6 – Dr. Told; Feb. 3 – Dr. Matthews; March 3 – Dr. Wilson; and April 7 – Julie Hammatt.

St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic are as follows: Dec. 16 – Dr. Jessup; Jan. 20 – Dr. Wonderlich; Feb. 15 – Dr. Jones; and March 17 – Dr. Pluskal.

Birthdays: Arron MacMenamin, Austin Stranathan and Alyssa Stibal.

