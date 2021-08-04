ELK CITY — We all thought the Dixie-Jumbo fire was winding down. But now there is a Type 2 team (Northern Rockies Team 5) on it. The fire is now more than 42,000 acres and according to today’s (Aug. 1) NIFC report is 12 percent contained. (I am not sure about the accuracy of the 12 percent, either an error or some other numbers have changed in that equation).
Sunday evening, Aug. 1, the power in town went out after the predicted front pushed through. Radar indicated some areas got a soaker, but lightning has a bad habit of winning out when things are this dry. Fortunately, there are some limited I.A. resources spread around the forest. Pray God keeps His hand of mercy over our homes and community.
The Elk City Area Alliance (ECAA) received a grant from the Idaho Humanities Council to purchase copies of the Elk City Mining News (published from 1903-1913) on microfilm. The Idaho Gold Fields Historical Society, a division of the ECAA, has a microfilm reader that will be available to the community. Thank you Idaho Humanities Council for funding this project.
Looks like the American Legion Auxiliary Fish Fry dinner have been a big success. The first one served about 55 dinners, the second about 83 and July served about 73 dinners. The next one will be Aug. 28. Don't miss it if you are in town.
Dr. Wilson, from Syringa, will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Aug. 5. Call 208-983-8590.
Dr. Pluskal, from St. Mary’s, will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Aug. 19. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: Water & Sewer on Aug. 6; Idaho Food Bank on Aug. 9.
Anniversaries: Tom and Carol Moore; and Devin and Rochelle Stanathan.
Birthdays: Sheri Babari, Gabe Sherrer, Charlie Yarborough and Lance Horrocks.
