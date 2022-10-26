ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” (Second Amendment to the Constitution for the United States of America)
Woke up to our first snow here, but of course, it didn’t last long in the valley.
News from Dixie: The High-Country Snowmobile Club’s 2023 calendar is available. Each calendar is $20. Contact Rachel Shears in Dixie or go to the Dixie Idaho Community Group Facebook page.
Syringa Hospital schedule: Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
Meetings: Elk City Volunteer Fire Department on Dec. 1; Elk City Water & Sewer on Dec. 2.
Birthdays: Jonathan Sherrer and Nichele Slover.
