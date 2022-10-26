Elk City News standing

ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” (Second Amendment to the Constitution for the United States of America)

Woke up to our first snow here, but of course, it didn’t last long in the valley.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments