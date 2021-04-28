ELK CITY — In case you missed it, there was an earthquake reported in last week’s Free Press that was in the Anderson Butte area. The quake was on April 8, and was about six miles below the surface, at an intensity of 2.1 on the Richter scale. For those of you who know my dad, Dave Newbigging, he worked at the CalTech Seismological Lab, in Pasadena, for Dr. Richter who invented the Richter scale. My dad would build, install and maintain the equipment throughout California. Sometimes I would go with him, either flying in his airplane or driving. He even went down to South America in the 1960’s to install one. If anyone is interested, I have part of a roll he saved from his time there that recorded some slight earth movements. If you are ever in town, come by the Elk City Hotel and I will be glad to show it to you.
I realize that now there are more sophisticated and precise way to measure the intensity of earthquakes, but Dr. Richter was a very interesting man. And I had fun and learned a lot going with my dad. One of the seismographs was in an old gold mine near Lake Isabella, another in a farmer’s field in central California and other places. I also have photos of the one in the gold mine.
Julie Hammatt, from Syringa Hospital, will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on May 6. Call 208-983-8690 for an appointment.
Dr. Secrest, from St. Mary’s Hospital, will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Tuesday, May 25. Call for an appointment at 208-962-3267.
