ELK CITY -- We’ve had some beautiful days this last week. On Sunday, I went for a walk with my daughter-in-law, and 3 grandchildren, along Elk Creek Road. Some trucks drove by and didn’t even slow down as they passed us! Please, have the courtesy to slow down when you see people walking, even if they are on the other side of the road, as truck tires can throw up rocks. You just never know. Thanks.
Dr. Told, from Syringa Hospital, will be up Thursday, Sept. 3. Sorry for the late notice. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
Dr. Schweitzer, from St. Mary’s Hospital is coming Sept. 10. Also, Peg Gehring is coming Sept. 25. St. Mary’s is twice in September. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
