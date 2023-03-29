ELK CITY — Even when there is nothing going on in Elk City, there are always special scenes to capture your attention. I never tire of seeing the elk at the top of the meadow, and the view of Elk City in winter is just stunning! Hope you enjoy the photos taken by yours truly.
St. Mary’s Health will be sending Dr. Schweitzer on April 18; Dr. Bruner on May 16; Dr. Pluskal on June 29.
