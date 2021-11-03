Elk City News standing

ELK CITY — Things are pretty quiet in Elk City. Keep watch for news on holiday schedules.

The Elk City REACH Club Preschool will have their annual Christmas Bazaar at the school on Friday, Nov. 12 and Friday, Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Money raised from the bazaar will be used by the students to purchase gifts for their families. Elk City School and REACH Club will have their annual Christmas program and dinner at the school on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend the dinner.

Syringa Hospital schedule: Nov. 4 – Dr. Wilson; Dec. 2 – Dr. Matthews; Jan. 6 – Dr. Told; Feb. 3 – Dr. Matthews; March 3 – Dr. Wilson; and April 7 – Julie Hammatt. I will be reminding you all as the months go by. You can call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.

St. Mary’s Health will be sending up Dr. Secrest on Nov. 18.

