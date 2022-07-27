Deer visit photo

When our neighbor feeds her animals, this deer shows up as well.

 Contributed photo / Shari Schwartz

ELK CITY — Plans and activities are still in the works for Elk City Days, Aug. 12-14. If you want to know the schedule of events, see last week’s column.

The next VFW fish fry will be Aug. 27 and then Sept. 24.

